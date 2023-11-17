Friday's game between the Portland State Vikings (3-0) and the Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) at CBU Events Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Portland State securing the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 72, Cal Baptist 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland State (-0.2)

Portland State (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State Performance Insights

Portland State posted 76.2 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 75.5 points per contest (321st-ranked).

The Vikings found it difficult to accumulate rebounds last season, ranking 24th-worst in college basketball with 28.3 boards per game. They ranked 231st by allowing 31.9 boards per contest.

Portland State dished out 13.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 109th in the country.

With 15.2 forced turnovers per game, the Vikings ranked 20th-best in college basketball. They ranked 160th in college basketball by committing 11.7 turnovers per contest.

With 7.5 threes per game, the Vikings ranked 166th in college basketball. They owned a 34.0% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

Last year Portland State allowed 6.5 threes per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.7% (295th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Portland State last season, 63.1% of them were two-pointers (72% of the team's made baskets) and 36.9% were from beyond the arc (28%).

