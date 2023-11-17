Portland State vs. Cal Baptist November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland State Vikings (2-0) meet the Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at CBU Events Center. This clash will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Portland State Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Baptist Top Players (2022-23)
- Taran Armstrong: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Riley Battin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reed Nottage: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joe Quintana: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cal Baptist Rank
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Portland State AVG
|Portland State Rank
|232nd
|69.4
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|46th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|61st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
