The Portland State Vikings (2-0) meet the Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at CBU Events Center. This clash will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Portland State Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist Top Players (2022-23)

Taran Armstrong: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Riley Battin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Reed Nottage: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Quintana: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 232nd 69.4 Points Scored 76.2 68th 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 61st 33.8 Rebounds 28.3 335th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 7.5 166th 88th 14.3 Assists 13.9 109th 99th 11.0 Turnovers 11.7 160th

