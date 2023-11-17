The Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) and the Portland State Vikings (3-0) play at CBU Events Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Portland State's games went over the point total 13 out of 26 times last season.

The Vikings' record against the spread last year was 8-18-0.

Portland State (8-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 14.0% less often than Cal Baptist (13-16-0) last year.

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal Baptist 69.4 145.6 65.3 140.8 135.7 Portland State 76.2 145.6 75.5 140.8 148.7

Additional Portland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings' 76.2 points per game last year were 10.9 more points than the 65.3 the Lancers gave up.

When it scored more than 65.3 points last season, Portland State went 8-14 against the spread and 12-15 overall.

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal Baptist 13-16-0 12-17-0 Portland State 8-18-0 13-13-0

Portland State vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Baptist Portland State 12-5 Home Record 6-7 4-8 Away Record 5-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.7 63.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

