At Moda Center on Friday, November 17, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) hope to end a five-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET. The game airs on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-7.5) 223.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-7.5) 223 -310 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers' -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.8 points per game (16th in the NBA) while allowing 115.9 per outing (21st in the league).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 7.0 points per game (posting 104.7 points per game, 30th in league, while allowing 111.7 per outing, 10th in NBA) and have a -77 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 217.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 227.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than the total for this matchup.

Los Angeles has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Trail Blazers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jerami Grant 23.5 -125 15.0 Shaedon Sharpe 18.5 -128 19.3 Deandre Ayton 12.5 +105 8.3

Trail Blazers and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Lakers +1800 +900 -

