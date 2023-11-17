The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2), on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Moda Center, take on the Portland Trail Blazers (3-3). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, SportsNet LA

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe puts up 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 18.7 points, 3.7 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Deandre Ayton posts 8.3 points, 12 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 60% from the floor.

Jerami Grant posts 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 33.3% from the field.

Jabari Walker posts 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the floor.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis is putting up 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 50% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per game.

The Lakers are getting 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this year.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up 14 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is draining 36.6% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Taurean Prince gives the Lakers 12.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assists per game while averaging 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Lakers 105 Points Avg. 114 109.3 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 42.8% Field Goal % 47.2% 29.1% Three Point % 30.2%

