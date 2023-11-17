The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) will be monitoring four players on the injury report, including Malcolm Brogdon, heading into their Friday, November 17 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at Moda Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Trail Blazers lost 109-95 to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 17 points.

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anfernee Simons SG Out Thumb 18.0 2.0 4.0 Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 7.3 5.7 1.3 Scoot Henderson PG Out Ankle 7.3 2.3 3.0 Malcolm Brogdon PG Questionable Hamstring 18.7 4.7 3.7

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

