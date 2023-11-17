The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) on November 17, 2023 at Moda Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

This season, Portland has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.

The Trail Blazers average 11.2 fewer points per game (104.7) than the Lakers give up to opponents (115.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers average fewer points per game at home (101.8) than on the road (106.4), but also concede fewer at home (109.0) than on the road (113.3).

At home, Portland concedes 109.0 points per game. Away, it allows 113.3.

At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 20.3 assists per game, 2.6 less than on the road (22.9).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries