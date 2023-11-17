Player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Shaedon Sharpe and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Friday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 19.5-point prop total for Sharpe on Friday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 19.3.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).

Sharpe averages 2.3 assists, 2.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Sharpe, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Get Sharpe gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -102) 10.5 (Over: +104)

The 12.5-point prop bet set for Deandre Ayton on Friday is 4.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has pulled down 12 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Davis' 25.7 points per game average is 1.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 12 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

LeBron James Props

LeBron James' 23-point scoring average is 1.5 less than Friday's prop total.

He has collected 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Friday's over/under (6.5).

He has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.