The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) match up against the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Moda Center. Malcolm Brogdon of the Trail Blazers is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, November 17

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, SportsNet LA

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers lost their most recent game to the Cavaliers, 109-95, on Wednesday. Jerami Grant was their leading scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerami Grant 17 3 2 2 0 1 Duop Reath 16 2 3 0 0 2 Skylar Mays 13 1 4 1 0 2

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

Brogdon's numbers for the season are 18.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Deandre Ayton is posting 8.3 points, 1.3 assists and 12.0 boards per game.

Grant's numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 1.7 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Jabari Walker's numbers on the season are 9.0 points, 4.0 boards and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field.

