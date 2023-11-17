Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Washington County, Oregon is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Sherwood High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 17
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
South Umpqua High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Cottage Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.