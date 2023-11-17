WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WCC teams are on Friday's college basketball schedule in two games, including the San Francisco Dons taking on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|San Francisco Dons at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pepperdine Waves at Nevada Wolf Pack
|9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
