Entering Week 12 of the college football schedule, let's take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the Big Sky compares to the competition.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-2 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: W 57-14 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Montana

@ Montana Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Montana

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

9-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 34-10 vs Portland State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Montana State

Montana State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Idaho

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

7-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 31-29 vs Weber State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Idaho State

Idaho State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UC Davis

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Sacramento State

Sacramento State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Sacramento State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

7-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 41-30 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ UC Davis

@ UC Davis Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: W 28-7 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Eastern Washington

@ Eastern Washington Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Portland State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-4

4-6 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 34-10 vs Montana

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Northern Colorado

@ Northern Colorado Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Weber State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 31-29 vs Idaho

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: L 57-14 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-7 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 21-14 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Idaho

@ Idaho Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-7 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st

31st Last Game: L 41-30 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Weber State

Weber State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-10 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: L 28-7 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Portland State

Portland State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

