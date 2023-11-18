Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Coos County, Oregon, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Myrtle Point High School at Crane Union High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Caldera HS | Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
