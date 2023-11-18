In Douglas County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Multnomah County
  • Washington County
  • Deschutes County
  • Marion County
  • Jackson County
  • Clackamas County

    • Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Lowell High School at Oakland High School

    • Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 18
    • Location: Oakland, OR
    • Conference: 2A Central Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Umpqua High School at Banks High School

    • Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 18
    • Location: Banks, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Echo High School at Elkton Charter School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18
    • Location: Hillsboro, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lowell High School at Oakland High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
    • Location: Willamette HS | Eugene, OR
    • Conference: 2A Central Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Umpqua High School at Banks High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
    • Location: Cottage Grove HS, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.