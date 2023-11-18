In Douglas County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Lowell High School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 18

12:01 AM PT on November 18 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

South Umpqua High School at Banks High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 18

12:01 AM PT on November 18 Location: Banks, OR

Banks, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Echo High School at Elkton Charter School

Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18

1:00 PM PT on November 18 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

