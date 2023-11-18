Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Douglas County, Oregon, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Lowell High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 18
- Location: Oakland, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Umpqua High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 18
- Location: Banks, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Echo High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Willamette HS | Eugene, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Umpqua High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Cottage Grove HS, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.