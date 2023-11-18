Will Eeli Tolvanen find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Tolvanen has picked up four assists on the power play.

He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:16 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:58 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:22 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 14:33 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:40 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 15:00 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 3-2

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

