Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Fancy a bet on Tolvanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen has averaged 15:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Tolvanen has a goal in three of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Tolvanen has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In eight of 18 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Tolvanen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 41 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +31.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 4 11 Points 1 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

