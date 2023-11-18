Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Grant County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Grant County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Prairie City High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Prairie City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joseph Charter School at Prairie City High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Hermiston HS, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
