Can we anticipate Jordan Eberle scoring a goal when the Seattle Kraken face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Eberle scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • Eberle has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Eberle's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:45 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:26 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

