The Seattle Kraken, including Jordan Eberle, are in action Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eberle available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jordan Eberle vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 14:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Eberle has a goal in one of his 15 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 15 games this year, Eberle has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Eberle has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 15 games played.

Eberle's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Eberle has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eberle Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 41 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +31.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 15 Games 4 6 Points 6 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 5

