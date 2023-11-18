Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Klamath County, Oregon, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Scappoose High School at Henley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Willamette HS | Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul High School at Lost River High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Caldera HS | Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
