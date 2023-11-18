Kraken vs. Canucks November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller and the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn are two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kraken vs. Canucks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Canucks (-165)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken Players to Watch
- Dunn's two goals and 14 assists in 18 contests give him 16 points on the season.
- Jaden Schwartz has made a major impact for Seattle this season with 15 points (eight goals and seven assists).
- This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored six goals and contributed eight assists for Seattle, giving him a point total of 14.
- In the crease, Joey Daccord has a .900 save percentage (34th in the league), with 242 total saves, while giving up 27 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 2-2-4 record between the posts for Seattle this season.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Canucks Players to Watch
- Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (27 points), via collected 10 goals and 17 assists.
- Through 17 games, Elias Pettersson has scored eight goals and picked up 19 assists.
- Quinn Hughes' total of 27 points is via six goals and 21 assists.
- Casey DeSmith (4-1-1) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .912% save percentage ranks 19th in the NHL.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|1st
|4.24
|Goals Scored
|2.56
|29th
|4th
|2.41
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|25th
|25th
|29.4
|Shots
|29.7
|23rd
|21st
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|18th
|2nd
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|26.79%
|7th
|22nd
|75.93%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.93%
|28th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.