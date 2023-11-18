Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:13 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Lane County, Oregon, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Lowell High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM PT on November 18
- Location: Oakland, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lowell High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Willamette HS | Eugene, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seaside High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
