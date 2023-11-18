Matthew Beniers will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Seattle Kraken face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Beniers against the Canucks, we have lots of info to help.

Matthew Beniers vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:45 per game on the ice, is -15.

Beniers has a goal in two of 18 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Beniers has a point in six of 18 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 18 games this season, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Beniers hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Beniers having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 41 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +31 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 4 8 Points 3 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

