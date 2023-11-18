The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) hit the road for a Big Ten battle against the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at SECU Stadium.

Michigan has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (39 points per game) and best in scoring defense (7.5 points allowed per game). Maryland ranks 57th in the FBS with 28.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 47th with 22.4 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on FOX.

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Michigan vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Michigan Maryland 410.5 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.5 (61st) 232.1 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.7 (35th) 173.1 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (111th) 237.4 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281 (24th) 6 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,194 yards (219.4 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 76.2% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has 794 rushing yards on 152 carries with 18 touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 84 times for 284 yards (28.4 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 589 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 catches (out of 47 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has put together a 446-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 26 passes on 40 targets.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 39 passes and racked up 29 catches for 426 yards, an average of 42.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 2,769 yards on 245-of-375 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Roman Hemby is his team's leading rusher with 109 carries for 515 yards, or 51.5 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Hemby has also chipped in with 29 catches for 246 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Colby McDonald has run for 266 yards across 40 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in 607 receiving yards on 45 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Tai Felton has caught 38 passes and compiled 542 receiving yards (54.2 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kaden Prather's 37 grabs (on 58 targets) have netted him 523 yards (52.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

