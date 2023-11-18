Missouri vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) will play their SEC-rival, the Florida Gators (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 11 points. The over/under for the contest is 59.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Florida matchup in this article.
Missouri vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Missouri vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-11)
|59.5
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-11.5)
|58.5
|-450
|+340
Missouri vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Missouri is 7-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.
- Florida has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
- The Gators have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
Missouri & Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Florida
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
