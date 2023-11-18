Entering Week 12 of the college football season, let's take a look at our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the NEC compares to the competition.

NEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Duquesne

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-2

6-4 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 106th

106th Last Game: L 33-28 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Merrimack

@ Merrimack Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

2. Merrimack

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

5-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th

107th Last Game: W 35-24 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

3. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-6 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th

87th Last Game: L 29-28 vs LIU Post

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Cent. Conn. St.

@ Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

4. LIU Post

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 5-4

4-6 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 49-14 vs Wagner

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Stonehill

@ Stonehill Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

5. Stonehill

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 33-28 vs Duquesne

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: LIU Post

LIU Post Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

6. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-8 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 31-24 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

7. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-7 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: L 35-24 vs Merrimack

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

8. Wagner

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-5

3-7 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th

104th Last Game: L 49-14 vs LIU Post

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Post

Post Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

