For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Oliver Bjorkstrand a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Oliver Bjorkstrand score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjorkstrand stats and insights

  • Bjorkstrand has scored in five of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 41 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Bjorkstrand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 14:39 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:54 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 3-2

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

