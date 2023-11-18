According to our computer projection model, the Oregon Ducks will defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams play at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (53.5) Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

Week 12 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.8% in this matchup.

The Ducks are 6-2-1 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 24.5 points or more so far this season, the Oregon has gone 3-0 against the spread.

The Ducks have seen three of its nine games go over the point total.

The average total for Oregon games this season has been 64.5, 11.0 points higher than the total for this game.

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Sun Devils based on the moneyline is 7.7%.

So far this year, the Sun Devils have compiled a 5-3-1 record against the spread.

Arizona State is 2-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

Sun Devils games have hit the over in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

Arizona State games this season have averaged an over/under of 51.6 points, 1.9 less than the point total in this matchup.

Ducks vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 46.3 17.1 52.5 15.5 37.0 19.5 Arizona State 17.7 27.4 21.5 28.8 12.0 25.3

