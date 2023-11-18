Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Huskies versus the Oregon State Beavers is a game to watch for fans of Oregon college football on a Week 12 slate that has plenty of exciting contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
Portland State Vikings at Northern Colorado Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Nottingham Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-24.5)
No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 10 Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon State (-2)
