The Washington Huskies versus the Oregon State Beavers is a game to watch for fans of Oregon college football on a Week 12 slate that has plenty of exciting contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

Portland State Vikings at Northern Colorado Bears

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Nottingham Field

Nottingham Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-24.5)

No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 10 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-2)

