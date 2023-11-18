Saturday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (3-0) against the Santa Clara Broncos (3-1) at Matthew Knight Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-49 in favor of Oregon, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 18.

Their last time out, the Ducks won on Thursday 64-56 over Grand Canyon.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 73, Santa Clara 49

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game last season, with a +386 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (36th in college basketball) and gave up 63.3 per outing (148th in college basketball).

On offense, Oregon put up 68.9 points per game last year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (74.4 points per game) was 5.5 PPG higher.

The Ducks put up 80.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.5 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (65.2).

Defensively Oregon was better at home last year, surrendering 58.8 points per game, compared to 64.4 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.