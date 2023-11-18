How to Watch Oregon State vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, winners of three in a row.
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: Peacock
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers shot at a 41.0% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.
- Last season, Oregon State had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Beavers were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cornhuskers finished 297th.
- The Beavers scored an average of 61.2 points per game last year, 8.7 fewer points than the 69.9 the Cornhuskers gave up to opponents.
- Oregon State put together a 3-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison
- Oregon State scored more points at home (64.4 per game) than away (56.2) last season.
- At home, the Beavers gave up 64.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 69.2.
- At home, Oregon State made 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Oregon State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30%) than on the road (35.5%) too.
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Linfield
|W 82-46
|Gill Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Troy
|W 81-80
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 81-71
|Gill Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Nebraska
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Gill Coliseum
