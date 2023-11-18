Two streaking squads meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, winners of three in a row.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: Peacock

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers shot at a 41.0% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.

Last season, Oregon State had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Beavers were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cornhuskers finished 297th.

The Beavers scored an average of 61.2 points per game last year, 8.7 fewer points than the 69.9 the Cornhuskers gave up to opponents.

Oregon State put together a 3-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison

Oregon State scored more points at home (64.4 per game) than away (56.2) last season.

At home, the Beavers gave up 64.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 69.2.

At home, Oregon State made 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Oregon State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30%) than on the road (35.5%) too.

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule