Two streaking squads meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, winners of three in a row.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • TV: Peacock

Oregon State Stats Insights

  • The Beavers shot at a 41.0% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.
  • Last season, Oregon State had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Beavers were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cornhuskers finished 297th.
  • The Beavers scored an average of 61.2 points per game last year, 8.7 fewer points than the 69.9 the Cornhuskers gave up to opponents.
  • Oregon State put together a 3-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison

  • Oregon State scored more points at home (64.4 per game) than away (56.2) last season.
  • At home, the Beavers gave up 64.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 69.2.
  • At home, Oregon State made 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Oregon State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30%) than on the road (35.5%) too.

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Linfield W 82-46 Gill Coliseum
11/10/2023 Troy W 81-80 Gill Coliseum
11/14/2023 Appalachian State W 81-71 Gill Coliseum
11/18/2023 Nebraska - Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/22/2023 Baylor - Barclays Center
11/30/2023 UC Davis - Gill Coliseum

