Two hot squads hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Oregon State matchup.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-8.5) 135.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-8.5) 134.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Betting Trends (2022-23)

Oregon State covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

The Beavers had an ATS record of 11-7 when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs last season.

Nebraska won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last season, 14 Cornhuskers games went over the point total.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking puts Oregon State 333rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 82nd.

The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

