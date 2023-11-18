Two hot squads hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Oregon State matchup.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-8.5) 135.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Nebraska (-8.5) 134.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Oregon State covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Beavers had an ATS record of 11-7 when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs last season.
  • Nebraska won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • Last season, 14 Cornhuskers games went over the point total.

Oregon State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking puts Oregon State 333rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 82nd.
  • The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

