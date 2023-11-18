Oregon State vs. Nebraska: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
Two hot squads hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Beavers, victors in three in a row.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Oregon State matchup.
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-8.5)
|135.5
|-450
|+320
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-8.5)
|134.5
|-365
|+285
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Oregon State covered 15 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Beavers had an ATS record of 11-7 when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs last season.
- Nebraska won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Last season, 14 Cornhuskers games went over the point total.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking puts Oregon State 333rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 82nd.
- The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
