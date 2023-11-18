Saturday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) and the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) at Sanford Sports Pentagon has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-60, heavily favoring Nebraska to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 85, Oregon State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-25.7)

Nebraska (-25.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State Performance Insights

Last season, Oregon State was third-worst in the country offensively (61.2 points scored per game) and 82nd on defense (67 points allowed).

Last year, the Beavers were 328th in the nation in rebounds (28.5 per game) and 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5).

Oregon State was ninth-worst in the nation in assists (10.2 per game) last season.

The Beavers were 315th in the country in 3-pointers made (6 per game) and 309th in 3-point percentage (31.7%) last year.

Last year, Oregon State was 156th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7 per game) and 187th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.8%).

The Beavers attempted 63.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 36.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.6% of the Beavers' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.4% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.