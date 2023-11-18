Oregon State vs. Nebraska November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-0) will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|Nebraska AVG
|Nebraska Rank
|356th
|61.2
|Points Scored
|68.0
|273rd
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|69.9
|169th
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|315th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|350th
|10.2
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|224th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.