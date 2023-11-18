Oregon State vs. Nebraska: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Oregon State Beavers (3-0) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon State Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Oregon State (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 12.2% more often than Nebraska (12-17-0) last year.
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon State
|61.2
|129.2
|67
|136.9
|133
|Nebraska
|68
|129.2
|69.9
|136.9
|138.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 61.2 points per game the Beavers recorded were 8.7 fewer points than the Cornhuskers gave up (69.9).
- When Oregon State put up more than 69.9 points last season, it went 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon State
|15-13-0
|11-17-0
|Nebraska
|12-17-0
|14-15-0
Oregon State vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon State
|Nebraska
|10-7
|Home Record
|11-4
|1-10
|Away Record
|4-8
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-9-0
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|56.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.