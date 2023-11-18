The Oregon State Beavers (3-0) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Oregon State (15-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 12.2% more often than Nebraska (12-17-0) last year.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 61.2 129.2 67 136.9 133 Nebraska 68 129.2 69.9 136.9 138.2

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 61.2 points per game the Beavers recorded were 8.7 fewer points than the Cornhuskers gave up (69.9).

When Oregon State put up more than 69.9 points last season, it went 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 15-13-0 11-17-0 Nebraska 12-17-0 14-15-0

Oregon State vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Nebraska 10-7 Home Record 11-4 1-10 Away Record 4-8 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

