Pac-12 opponents match up when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) and the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

On offense, Washington has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by totaling 503.9 yards per game. The defense ranks 103rd (410.3 yards allowed per game). Oregon State's offense has been excelling, accumulating 453.3 total yards per game (18th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 30th by surrendering 332.0 total yards per game.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Oregon State vs. Washington Key Statistics

Oregon State Washington 453.3 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.9 (7th) 332.0 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.3 (96th) 196.9 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.9 (101st) 256.4 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.0 (1st) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,254 yards on 58.6% passing while collecting 20 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 153 yards with six scores.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 155 times for 1,024 yards (102.4 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has compiled 497 yards on 86 carries with five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould paces his team with 599 receiving yards on 33 catches with two touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has caught 42 passes and compiled 598 receiving yards (59.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jack Velling's 27 catches (on 47 targets) have netted him 418 yards (41.8 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 3,533 yards (353.3 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 67.8% of his passes and collecting 28 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has racked up 790 yards on 136 carries while finding paydirt 11 times.

Will Nixon has been handed the ball 28 times this year and racked up 190 yards (19.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has hauled in 59 receptions for 1,100 yards (110.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 55 receptions totaling 943 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Germie Bernard has been the target of 36 passes and compiled 27 grabs for 351 yards, an average of 35.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Washington or Oregon State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.