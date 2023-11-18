The No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2), with college football's 14th-ranked scoring offense, meet the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) and their fifth-ranked offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Beavers are only 2.5-point favorites. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Corvallis, Oregon
  • Venue: Reser Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Washington Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon State (-2.5) 63.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 63.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Oregon State vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Beavers have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.
  • Washington has compiled a 4-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.