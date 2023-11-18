Oregon State vs. Washington: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2), with college football's 14th-ranked scoring offense, meet the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) and their fifth-ranked offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Beavers are only 2.5-point favorites. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Oregon State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|63.5
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|63.5
|-130
|+108
Oregon State vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Beavers have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.
- Washington has compiled a 4-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
