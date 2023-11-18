Two of the nation's strongest offenses meet when the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) bring college football's 14th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0), who have the No. 5 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Beavers are only 2-point favorites. The point total is set at 62.5.

Oregon State has the 31st-ranked defense this year (20.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 14th-best with 37.9 points per game. Washington's offense has been consistently moving the chains, piling up 503.9 total yards per contest (sixth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 102nd by surrendering 410.3 total yards per game.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Oregon State vs Washington Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon State -2 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Oregon State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Beavers' offense fail to produce, ranking -3-worst in the FBS in total yards (474.3 total yards per game). They rank 33rd on defense (308.3 total yards allowed per game).

Offensively, the Beavers have posted 37.3 points per game over their last three games (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 21.0 points on defense during that timeframe (79th-ranked).

Over Oregon State's last three games, it ranks 47th in passing offense (273.3 passing yards per game) and -71-worst in passing defense (254.0 passing yards per game surrendered).

The Beavers rank 48th in rushing offense over the last three games (201.0 rushing yards per game), but second-best in rushing defense over that time frame (54.3 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Beavers have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three games.

In its past three contests, Oregon State has gone over the total once.

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State has posted a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Beavers have been favored by 2 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Oregon State games have hit the over on five of nine occasions (55.6%).

Oregon State has been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've finished 7-2 in those games.

Oregon State is 5-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The Beavers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,254 yards (225.4 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 153 rushing yards on 55 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has 1,024 rushing yards on 155 carries with seven touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 86 times for 497 yards (49.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould's 599 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has totaled 33 catches and two touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has caught 42 passes while averaging 59.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jack Velling has been the target of 47 passes and compiled 27 catches for 418 yards, an average of 41.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone eight times through the air this season.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. has collected 9.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 7.0 TFL, 24 tackles, and two interceptions.

Easton Mascarenas, Oregon State's tackle leader, has 64 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Jermod McCoy has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

