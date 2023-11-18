When the Washington Huskies square off against the Oregon State Beavers at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection system predicts the Huskies will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Oregon State vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (+2) Under (62.5) Washington 32, Oregon State 30

Week 12 Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Beavers a 55.6% chance to win.

The Beavers have covered the spread five times in nine games.

In games it is played as 2-point favorites or more, Oregon State has an ATS record of 5-4.

This year, five of the Beavers' nine games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 9.2 more than the average point total for Oregon State games this season.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies have a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Huskies' 10 games with a set total.

Washington games this season have averaged an over/under of 61.7 points, 0.8 less than the point total in this matchup.

Beavers vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon State 37.9 20.5 40 12.8 35.8 28.2 Washington 41 23.5 40.7 21.5 41.5 26.5

