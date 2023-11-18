The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 opponents.

Oregon has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (best with 46.3 points per game) and scoring defense (13th-best with 17.1 points allowed per game) this year. Arizona State ranks sixth-worst in points per game (17.7), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 78th in the FBS with 27.4 points ceded per contest.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on FOX, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Oregon vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Oregon Arizona State 541.0 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.6 (112th) 309.4 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.0 (44th) 200.6 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.9 (121st) 340.4 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (71st) 4 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (131st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 3,135 yards passing for Oregon, completing 77.7% of his passes and tossing 29 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 121 rushing yards (12.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has 939 rushing yards on 138 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also added 40 catches for 329 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 77 times for 570 yards (57 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 1,093 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 60 catches (out of 83 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put up a 725-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, hauling in 53 passes on 69 targets.

Terrance Ferguson has a total of 347 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 33 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has compiled 1,344 yards (134.4 per game) while completing 62.1% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 139 times for 631 yards (63.1 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 280 receiving yards (28 per game) on 23 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has totaled 220 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger's 649 receiving yards (64.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 58 catches on 87 targets with three touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has 25 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 313 yards (31.3 yards per game) this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oregon or Arizona State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.