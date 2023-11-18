The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Arizona State matchup.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Oregon vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-23.5) 54.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-23.5) 53.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oregon vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Oregon has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing three times.

The Ducks have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites this season.

Arizona State has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.

The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 23.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800 To Win the Pac-12 -190 Bet $190 to win $100

