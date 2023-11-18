The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) are 23.5-point underdogs in a home Pac-12 matchup against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Oregon has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank best in scoring offense (46.3 points per game) and 13th-best in scoring defense (17.1 points allowed per game). Arizona State ranks sixth-worst in points per game (17.7), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 77th in the FBS with 27.4 points ceded per contest.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oregon vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -23.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -3000 +1200

Oregon Recent Performance

The Ducks have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, putting up 513.0 total yards per game during that stretch (fifth-worst). They've been more successful defensively, ceding 302.0 total yards per contest (28th).

Offensively, the Ducks have been getting it done over the previous three games, averaging 44.7 points per game (sixth-best). They rank 39th over the last three games on the other side of the ball (17.3 points per game surrendered).

From an offensive standpoint, Oregon has been a top-25 passing unit over the previous three games with 368.0 passing yards per game (third-best). It has not played as well on defense, with 208.3 passing yards allowed per game (fourth-worst) over that stretch.

The last three games have seen the Ducks' rushing offense play poorly, ranking -7-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (145.0 per game). They rank 36th on the other side of the ball (93.7 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Ducks have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their last three games.

In its past three games, Oregon has hit the over once.

Week 12 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon has gone 6-2-1 ATS this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 23.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

Oregon games have gone over the point total on three of nine occasions (33.3%).

Oregon has won all eight of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Oregon has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3000 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 96.8%.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has racked up 3,135 yards (313.5 ypg) on 258-of-332 passing with 29 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 121 rushing yards (12.1 ypg) on 38 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Mar'Keise Irving has 939 rushing yards on 138 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 40 catches for 329 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jordan James has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 570 yards (57.0 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's team-leading 1,093 yards as a receiver have come on 60 catches (out of 83 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has reeled in 53 passes while averaging 72.5 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Terrance Ferguson has been the target of 36 passes and compiled 33 receptions for 347 yards, an average of 34.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Brandon Dorlus has racked up 5.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 5.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Evan Williams is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 58 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

Tysheem Johnson has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

