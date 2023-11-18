In the upcoming tilt against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bellemare stats and insights

Bellemare has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Bellemare has zero points on the power play.

Bellemare's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Bellemare recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:31 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:46 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:35 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:55 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:14 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

