How to Watch Portland vs. Nevada on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Portland Pilots (3-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Portland vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV: NSN
Portland Stats Insights
- The Pilots shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack averaged.
- Portland went 11-6 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack ranked 338th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Pilots ranked 297th.
- The Pilots put up 10 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Wolf Pack gave up (67.8).
- Portland put together a 12-9 record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.
Portland Home & Away Comparison
- Portland scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (68.8) last season.
- At home, the Pilots allowed 77.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed away (80).
- Portland made more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than on the road (30.3%).
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lewis & Clark
|W 89-72
|Chiles Center
|11/12/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 76-65
|Chiles Center
|11/15/2023
|Tennessee State
|L 75-65
|Chiles Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Willamette
|-
|Chiles Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Portland State
|-
|Viking Pavillion
