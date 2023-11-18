The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Portland Pilots (3-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Portland vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV: NSN

NSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland Stats Insights

The Pilots shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack averaged.

Portland went 11-6 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Wolf Pack ranked 338th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Pilots ranked 297th.

The Pilots put up 10 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Wolf Pack gave up (67.8).

Portland put together a 12-9 record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland Home & Away Comparison

Portland scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (68.8) last season.

At home, the Pilots allowed 77.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed away (80).

Portland made more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than on the road (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland Upcoming Schedule