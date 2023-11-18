The Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Portland Pilots (3-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lawlor Events Center. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Portland vs. Nevada Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
  • TV: NSN
Portland Stats Insights

  • The Pilots shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack averaged.
  • Portland went 11-6 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack ranked 338th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Pilots ranked 297th.
  • The Pilots put up 10 more points per game last year (77.8) than the Wolf Pack gave up (67.8).
  • Portland put together a 12-9 record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison

  • Portland scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (68.8) last season.
  • At home, the Pilots allowed 77.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed away (80).
  • Portland made more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than on the road (30.3%).

Portland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Lewis & Clark W 89-72 Chiles Center
11/12/2023 UC Riverside W 76-65 Chiles Center
11/15/2023 Tennessee State L 75-65 Chiles Center
11/18/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center
11/25/2023 Willamette - Chiles Center
11/28/2023 @ Portland State - Viking Pavillion

