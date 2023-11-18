Portland vs. Nevada Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 18
Saturday's contest between the Portland Pilots (3-1) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) at Lawlor Events Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Portland coming out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 18.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.
Portland vs. Nevada Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
Portland vs. Nevada Score Prediction
- Prediction: Portland 72, Nevada 71
Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Nevada
- Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-1.6)
- Computer Predicted Total: 143.3
Portland Performance Insights
- Portland ranked 39th in the country with 77.8 points per game last year, but on defense it struggled, giving up 78.6 points per game (seventh-worst in college basketball).
- The Pilots averaged 30.2 boards per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).
- Portland ranked 56th in the country with 14.8 assists per contest.
- With 12.5 turnovers per game, the Pilots were 249th in college basketball. They forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.
- The Pilots had a 37.5% three-point percentage last season (27th-ranked in college basketball), but they really provided a lift by sinking 9.6 treys per contest (14th-best).
- Portland struggled to defend threes last year, ranking -2-worst in the nation in three-pointers allowed per game (10.2) and ninth-worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.8%).
- Of the shots attempted by Portland last season, 54% of them were two-pointers (62.1% of the team's made baskets) and 46% were threes (37.9%).
