Saturday's contest between the Portland Pilots (3-1) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (3-0) at Lawlor Events Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Portland coming out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Portland vs. Nevada Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Portland vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 72, Nevada 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Nevada

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-1.6)

Portland (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.3

Portland Performance Insights

Portland ranked 39th in the country with 77.8 points per game last year, but on defense it struggled, giving up 78.6 points per game (seventh-worst in college basketball).

The Pilots averaged 30.2 boards per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Portland ranked 56th in the country with 14.8 assists per contest.

With 12.5 turnovers per game, the Pilots were 249th in college basketball. They forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

The Pilots had a 37.5% three-point percentage last season (27th-ranked in college basketball), but they really provided a lift by sinking 9.6 treys per contest (14th-best).

Portland struggled to defend threes last year, ranking -2-worst in the nation in three-pointers allowed per game (10.2) and ninth-worst in three-point percentage allowed (37.8%).

Of the shots attempted by Portland last season, 54% of them were two-pointers (62.1% of the team's made baskets) and 46% were threes (37.9%).

