The Portland State Vikings (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

Portland State Stats Insights

Last season, the Vikings had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mustangs' opponents hit.

Portland State had a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Vikings were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs ranked 319th.

Last year, the Vikings recorded 76.2 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 65.9 the Mustangs allowed.

Portland State went 12-15 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Portland State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game away from home.

The Vikings surrendered 68.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.1 away from home.

When playing at home, Portland State made 0.3 more treys per game (7.6) than in road games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule