How to Watch Portland State vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:16 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Portland State Vikings (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Portland State vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Portland State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Vikings had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mustangs' opponents hit.
- Portland State had a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Vikings were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs ranked 319th.
- Last year, the Vikings recorded 76.2 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 65.9 the Mustangs allowed.
- Portland State went 12-15 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Portland State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Portland State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game away from home.
- The Vikings surrendered 68.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.1 away from home.
- When playing at home, Portland State made 0.3 more treys per game (7.6) than in road games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ UCSB
|W 82-76
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Linfield
|W 70-53
|Viking Pavillion
|11/17/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|W 66-63
|CBU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/19/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|CBU Events Center
|11/28/2023
|Portland
|-
|Viking Pavillion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.