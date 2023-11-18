The Portland State Vikings (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Vikings had a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Mustangs' opponents hit.
  • Portland State had a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Vikings were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs ranked 319th.
  • Last year, the Vikings recorded 76.2 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 65.9 the Mustangs allowed.
  • Portland State went 12-15 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Portland State performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game away from home.
  • The Vikings surrendered 68.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 79.1 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Portland State made 0.3 more treys per game (7.6) than in road games (7.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ UCSB W 82-76 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
11/12/2023 Linfield W 70-53 Viking Pavillion
11/17/2023 @ Cal Baptist W 66-63 CBU Events Center
11/18/2023 Cal Poly - CBU Events Center
11/19/2023 St. Thomas - CBU Events Center
11/28/2023 Portland - Viking Pavillion

