Saturday's game that pits the Portland State Vikings (4-0) versus the Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at CBU Events Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-61 in favor of Portland State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: CBU Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 79, Cal Poly 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. Cal Poly

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland State (-18.1)

Portland State (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Portland State Performance Insights

Portland State put up 76.2 points per game and gave up 75.5 last year, ranking them 68th in the country on offense and 321st defensively.

On the glass, the Vikings were 24th-worst in college basketball in rebounds (28.3 per game) last season. They were 231st in rebounds allowed (31.9 per game).

At 13.9 assists per game last year, Portland State was 109th in the nation.

The Vikings were 166th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%) last season.

Last year, Portland State was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 295th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.7%).

The Vikings attempted 36.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 63.1% of their shots, with 72% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.