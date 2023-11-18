Saturday's game that pits the New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) against the Portland State Vikings (2-1) at Pan American Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-52 in favor of New Mexico State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Vikings head into this matchup on the heels of a 74-62 win over Warner Pacific on Tuesday.

Portland State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Portland State vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 68, Portland State 52

Portland State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vikings had a -63 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They put up 60.6 points per game to rank 265th in college basketball and gave up 62.7 per outing to rank 129th in college basketball.

In Big Sky action, Portland State averaged 2.4 fewer points (58.2) than overall (60.6) in 2022-23.

The Vikings scored fewer points at home (59.1 per game) than away (61.6) last season.

Portland State conceded 55.9 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.

