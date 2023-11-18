The Portland State Vikings should come out on top in their game against the Northern Colorado Bears at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Portland State vs. Northern Colorado Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Portland State (-15.4) 53.9 Portland State 35, Northern Colorado 19

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Portland State Betting Info (2022)

The Vikings compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last season.

In Vikings games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

The Bears and their opponents combined to hit the over three out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vikings vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Colorado 13.1 34.0 13.5 29.5 12.8 37.0 Portland State 34.5 33.6 46.2 25.6 22.8 41.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.