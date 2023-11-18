The Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) meet the Portland State Vikings (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Portland State Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Portland State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland State Rank Portland State AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 60.8 358th 321st 75.5 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 335th 28.3 Rebounds 28.9 319th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 6.7 317th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.5 338th 109th 13.9 Assists 10.3 349th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.1 294th

