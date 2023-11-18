Portland State vs. Cal Poly November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) meet the Portland State Vikings (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at CBU Events Center. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Portland State vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Portland State Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Parker: 18.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorell Saterfield: 13.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Woods: 9.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bobby Harvey: 7.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Poly Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Pick: PTS, 2.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alimamy Koroma: 10.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Trevon Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chance Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Portland State vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland State Rank
|Portland State AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|60.8
|358th
|321st
|75.5
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.5
|338th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|10.3
|349th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
